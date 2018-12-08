Ruth Ann Jay

MADISON, Wis. -- Ruth Ann Jay, 76, of Madison passed away Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at Meriter Hospital.

She was born Jan. 13, 1942, in La Crosse, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Tulius) Hoesley. Ruth graduated from Aquinas High School, La Crosse, in 1960 and later received her LPN certificate from MATC. Ruth worked as an LPN and Specialty Care Coordinator for Meriter Hospital until her retirement in 2011. She was a member of St. Dennis Catholic Church, Red Hat Society, Beta Sigma Phi Kappa Master Sorority, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Metropolitan Women's Club and McFarland Curling Club. Ruth loved to read and volunteered for many different organizations throughout the years. She enjoyed visiting with friends, shopping, trying out new restaurants, golfing and playing cards with her bridge club, going to movies and going to the Wisconsin Film Festival every year with her friend, Monica. Ruth was an excellent cook and had over 300 cookbooks. Mostly, she cherished spending time with her family and friends.

Ruth is survived by her husband, John; son, Steven (Lynnette) Jay; daughter, Stacey Larson; grandchildren, Danielle (Adam) Goetz, Christine Jay and Jack Larson; great-grandchild, Natalie Grace Goetz; brother, Joseph (Rita) Hoesley Jr.; sisters, Jacqueline (George) Horihan and Charlotte (Jim DeBauche) Bottcher; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Service will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 15, at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Beta Sigma Phi Kappa Master Sorority, for benevolence in Ruth Ann's name. The family wishes to thank Dr. David Hei, Karen Husby-Moore and the staff at UW Carbone Cancer Center, for all of their wonderful care and support given to Ruth and her family. Online condolences may be made at .