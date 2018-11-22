Follow story
Russell Seaquist
November 22, 2018
Russell E. Seaquist
SPARTA -- Russell E. Seaquist, 75, of Sparta passed away Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, at the Tomah VA Medical Center, Tomah.
Visitation for Russell will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Ft. Snelling Memorial Chapel, Minneapolis. Interment with full military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
