Russell Seaquist
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Russell Seaquist

November 22, 2018

Russell Seaquist Russell E. Seaquist
SPARTA -- Russell E. Seaquist, 75, of Sparta passed away Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, at the Tomah VA Medical Center, Tomah.
Visitation for Russell will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Ft. Snelling Memorial Chapel, Minneapolis. Interment with full military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published on November 28, 2018
Send flowers
in memory of Russell
$69.99
Send flowers
$84.99
Send flowers
$162.99
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 28, 2019.

Share a message.

What should I write?
Add an emblem to your message
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.