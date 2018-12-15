Ruby Olsen
Ruby Olsen

December 15, 2018

Ruby Olsen Ruby D. Olsen
ROCKLAND -- Ruby D. Olsen, 95, of Rockland passed away, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the Morrow Memorial Home, Sparta.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Fish Creek Ridge Lutheran Church, rural Rockland, with the Reverend Dave Sorenson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Following interment there will be a luncheon in the church basement. Family and friends may gather from 10 a.m. until time of services Friday at the church.
Online condolences may be offered to Ruby's family at www.schanhfoerfh.com. The Lanham-Schahofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published on December 18, 2018
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.