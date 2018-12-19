Rosemary A. Smith

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Rosemary A. Smith, 91, of La Crescent passed away at the home of her daughter, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.

She was born Jan. 21, 1927, in Portage, Wis., to Francis and Rose (Sroka) Wurm and graduated from Aquinas High School.

On May 30, 1949, she married James Smith at St. James Catholic Church in La Crosse and he preceded her in death Nov. 21, 1995. Rosemary had worked at the Riviera Movie Theater in La Crosse, during high school. She later worked at the Electric Autolite, Norma's Beauty Salon and as a ward clerk at St. Francis Hospital. She loved watching baseball and football while enjoying a martini “with lots of water.”

Rosemary is survived by two children, Steve (Wendy) Smith of West Salem and Kathy (Ron) Guenther of Brice Prairie; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kathleen Schoenleber of Niles, Mich. In addition to her husband, James, she was preceded in death by her parents; three children, Tom, Lori and Tony; and a brother, Jack Wurm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at the Church of the Crucifixion 423 S. 2nd St., La Crescent, with the Rev. Gregory Havel officiating. Burial will follow in Crucifixion Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Crucifixion Catholic Parish. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at .