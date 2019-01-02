Rosella Clark
January 02, 2019

NORWALK -- Rosella A. Clark, 79, of Norwalk passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Norwalk. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, rural Cashton. Family and friends are invited for visitation Sunday, Jan. 6, beginning at 1 p.m. concluding with Rosary at 4 p.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Visitation will also be held on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
The Torkelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Rosella's family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice Touch of Tomah, for their support and compassionate care. Online Condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com as soon as it becomes available.
Published on January 3, 2019
