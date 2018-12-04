Rose M. Gockley (Moditch)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Rose M. Gockley, 86, of Allentown passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018.

Born in La Crosse, to the late William Chamberlain and Mary Chamberlain-Gereaux, she was the wife of the late Gene Gockley, for 27 years before his passing in 2010. Rose began her career at The Trane Company's accounting department in La Crosse, before moving to Pennsylvania. In Pennsylvania, Rose attended Muhlenberg College, majoring in accounting and spent a 34-year career in banking. Through numerous mergers and acquisitions, she was a bank officer with Wachovia Bank, Merchants Bank, First Fidelity Bank, Fidelity Bank, Industrial Valley Bank, and Lehigh Valley Trust Company. For 26 years, Rose was a member of the American Institute of Banking. She served on the board of governors and was past president of the Lehigh Valley Chapter. She was also past chairwoman of the National Association of Bank Women, Anthracite Group as well as past president of the local chapter of Quota Club International. She also served on the Public Service Employment Committee of the Lehigh Valley Manpower Planning Council. Rose Gockley was an officer in the Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Hemophilia Foundation and at the Lehigh Valley Personnel Association. A member of various local boards, including the Girls Club of Allentown and the Council on Drug and Alcohol Abuse, she was also a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

Rose enjoyed international travel, reading non-fiction books, keeping in contact with her Wisconsin childhood friends and attending her granddaughter's piano recitals. She was extremely proud of the accomplishments of her granddaughter, a world-class pianist.

Survivors, son Michael Moditch; daughter-in-law, Inessa Romm; and granddaughter, Kristina Moditch of Moscow, Russia.

Services: Internment Friday, Dec. 14, in Allentown.

Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, Pa. .