Ronna Rae Tewell

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. -- Ronna Rae Tewell, 72, of Machesney Park passed away Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Rockford, Ill.

Born in Gays Mills, to Edward and Hazel (Wallin) Haile March 13, 1946. Was blessed with two daughters during her first marriage, Sheila and Michelle. Married John Jacob Tewell Jr. Aug. 16, 1969, in Rockford and was then blessed with two more children, John III and Jennifer. She went on to receive her B.S. degree from Upper Iowa University at the age of 54. She was an avid crafter of crocheting and knitting and loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. She also found enjoyment in her church choir, Red Hat group and Morris Kennedy reunion committee.

Ronna is survived by her children, Sheila (Bill) Bass, Michelle (Lee) Theisen, John (Heather) Tewell III, Jennifer (Mike) Rubly; grandchildren, Nichole (Tim) Helton, Sara Theisen, Matthew Theisen, John Jacob Tewell IV, Alysa Anderson, Joey Richards, Rachel Rubly, Brayden Rubly; great-grandchildren, Aiden Helton, Liam Helton; siblings, Roger (Sue) Haile, Bobbie (Dave) Baker. Predeceased by her parents; husband; brother, Richard (Brenda) Haile; sisters, Ruthie (Jimmy) Haws and Ramona Wilson; parents-in-laws, John and Madge Tewell.

The family of Ronna Tewell wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Kathy Tewell, Terry Brown, Pastor Violet Johnicker, Heartland Hospice and the many others who helped in our family's time of need.

Celebration of life memorial service at noon Saturday, Dec. 8, at Brooke Road United Methodist Church, 1404 Brooke Rd, Rockford. Visitation at 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at a later date in Gays Mills.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the family to establish at a later date. To share a condolence .