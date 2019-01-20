Ronald L. Violette

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Col. Ronald L. Violette, USAF retired, 86, of Anaheim passed away peacefully, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.

Ron was born in La Crosse, Oct. 8, 1932, to parents, Raymond and Agnes Violette (nee Solberg). After the death of his mother, his father married Margaret Violette (nee Nordrum).

Ron proudly served in the U.S. Air Force as a fighter pilot, ROTC Commander and other positions for 24 years; serving in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Upon retirement, he became a director of Safety and Systems Management, a large off campus program, at the University of Southern California.

Ron was a life-long Packers fan and stockholder. For many years he was a season ticket holder for USC football. He spent many hours woodworking and enjoyed exercising with friends at the fitness center. Ron also enjoyed many summers in Brownsville, Minn., relaxing, riding his bike and fishing with family and friends.

Ron was a faithful servant of God and raised his family to love Jesus as their Savior. He was a life-long Lutheran and attended Redeemer Lutheran Church in Huntington Beach, for 43 years, where he served in many leadership capacities.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother; father; stepmother; and two sisters, Janice Otterson and Rita Pfingsten.

Ron is survived by his wife, Bonnie (nee Ristow); sons, Dan (Debbie), Jim (Kim) and Joe (Barbara); and seven grandchildren, Rachel, Erica, Adam, Amy, Zach, Nick and Ally.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 28, at Walnut Village Chapel, Anaheim. Ron will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to donor's favorite charity in his name.