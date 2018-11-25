Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Ronald Stankey
November 25, 2018
Ronald B Stankey
WEST SALEM -- Ronald B Stankey, 60, of West Salem died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in his home. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, in the Prairie Room at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Chaplain Jeff Thomson will officiate. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.
WEST SALEM -- Ronald B Stankey, 60, of West Salem died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in his home. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, in the Prairie Room at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Chaplain Jeff Thomson will officiate. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on December 1, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Ronald
in memory of Ronald
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 01, 2019.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.