Ronald Stankey
Ronald Stankey

November 25, 2018

Ronald Stankey Ronald B Stankey
WEST SALEM -- Ronald B Stankey, 60, of West Salem died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in his home. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, in the Prairie Room at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Chaplain Jeff Thomson will officiate. A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on December 1, 2018
