Ronald Bruce Stankey

WEST SALEM -- Ronald Bruce Stankey, 60, of West Salem passed away Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in his home.

He was born Nov. 5, 1958, to Harold and Karen Stankey of Holmen. Ron has two sons, Ronald Jr. and Keith. Ron loved spending time in his garden on the family farm. You could find him there with his son, Keith, most every weekend. He could grow the largest pumpkins ever! He also loved to can his vegetables, especially the tomatoes and pickles. Ron was an avid deer hunter and was able to get out one last time this year, with his best friend, Brian Doerr. He also loved to go trout fishing. He and Keith would go on opening day to their favorite spot in Bangor, every year. His stories about the big ones that got away were the best. Ron could always tell a story with a smile on his face. Ron had a soft spot for his cat, Spike, they were best buddies for 18 years. He remained good friends throughout the years with Keith's Mom, Peggy, and her brothers and sisters. Ron worked at Chart Industries for the past 22 years, where he also made many good friends. His stories and smile will be missed by all.

He is survived by his son, Ronald Jr.; and grandchildren Cecilla, Liam, Cameron and Emmett; son, Keith; cat, Spike; siblings, Frank, Joann (Rich) Bredemann, Diane, Pete; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Red and Kay; sisters, Linda and Carol; and brother, Brian.

A memorial service will be held in his honor with a new service time, at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, in the Prairie Room, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, 54650. Chaplain Jeff Thomson will be officiating. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.