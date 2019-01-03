Follow story
Ronald Foellmi
January 03, 2019
Ronald James Foellmi
FRENCH ISLAND -- Ronald James Foellmi, 83, of French Island passed away Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Jan. 12, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Onalaska, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. The Sletten-McKee-Hanson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please visit www.lacrossecremation.com.
Published on January 6, 2019
