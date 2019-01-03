Ronald Foellmi
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Ronald Foellmi

January 03, 2019

Ronald Foellmi Ronald James Foellmi
FRENCH ISLAND -- Ronald James Foellmi, 83, of French Island passed away Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Jan. 12, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Onalaska, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. The Sletten-McKee-Hanson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please visit www.lacrossecremation.com.
Published on January 6, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Ronald
$69.99
Send flowers
$84.99
Send flowers
$162.99
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 05, 2020.

Share a message

What should I write?
Add an emblem to your message
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.