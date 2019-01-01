Follow story
Roger Zimmermann
January 01, 2019
Roger Zimmermann
Roger Zimmermann, 74, of La Crosse died peacefully, surrounded by family Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019.
His hobbies included family time, trips, being Santa, fishing, boating, camping and hunting.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Theresa; his children, Michelle (Jeromy) Wikstrom and Marie (Cody) Zimmermann; grandchildren, Novalee and Kai Wikstrom; his grandpups; a sister; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; cousins; nieces and nephews; friends; and psycho dog.
Roger was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Naomi and Celeste Wikstrom; a brother; brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; and his pet, Foxy.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
January 6, 2019
