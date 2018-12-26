Roger Liefke
December 26, 2018

BELOIT, Wis. -- Roger M. Liefke, 73, of Beloit passed away Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Larry Neitzel will officiate. Burial will be in South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery, town of Wellington, with military honors. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Published on December 27, 2018
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.