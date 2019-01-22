Roger A. Hansen

Roger A. Hansen, 84, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.

He was born to Henry and Nora (Seymour) Hansen Jan. 13, 1935, in Crawford County. He married Anita Peterson April 20, 1963, and they celebrated 55 years together.

He attended a one room school house with other children from the area. Following his graduation from the first class at De Soto High School, he farmed in Crawford County for several years. Roger and Anita moved to La Crosse, where Roger started his career in construction, working as a master carpenter for Bernard Rust Company and Fowler and Hammer, Inc. Roger was an active member of the Carpenters Local Union 1143 and served as president. The legacy of his craftsmanship is carried forward with everyone that worked with him.

Following retirement from his career as a carpenter, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading, road trips and time with beloved grand dogs Abbie and Charlie. Roger's strong work ethic learned while growing up on a farm and his carpentry skills were shared with many friends and family members. A gift of his carpentry perfection was always a favorite to anyone who benefited from his talent. He led the construction of a cabin and continued to maintain an immaculate yard and garden at a very special family place known as “Hansen Hollow.” Roger also volunteered with the American Red Cross and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

In addition to his wife, Anita, he is survived by his sons, Phillip (Linda) Hansen of St. Paul and Kevin (Amy) Hansen of Huntersville, N.C. He is further survived by one sister, Ruth Uglum of rural Ferryville; his sisters-in-law, Helga Hansen of La Crosse and Judy Hansen of Mt. Sterling; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, David Hansen and Myles Hansen; and brother-in-law, Alec Uglum.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 2, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave., S., La Crosse. Pastor Bruce Iverson will officiate. Visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the La Crosse Chapter of the American Red Cross. Online guestbook is available at .