Robert B. Rucinski

It is with heavy heart that we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather. He has finally pulled into the “great truck stop in the sky.”

Robert B. Rucinski, 86, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at home.

He was born in Minneapolis, Feb. 24, 1932, to Bernard and Alice (Friis) Rucinski. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Mary Elliott June 23, 1956.

Dad loved his career as an over the road truck driver. His many stories entertained all who would listen. A gruff man on the exterior, those who knew him intimately, saw a gentler side and a soft heart. We will miss his many original phrases and wit.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Mary; two daughters, Marsha (Philip) Piggott of Peru, Ind., and Connie (John) Schultz of La Crosse; two sons, Christopher (Elizabeth) Rucinski of Rice Lake, Wis., and Bernard Rucinski of La Crosse; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; wonderful friend and cousin, Glenn Friis; and his faithful companion, Chester.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Alice Rucinski; and baby brother, Bernard Rucinski.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to the family at .