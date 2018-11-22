Follow story
Robert Ideker
November 22, 2018
Robert J. Ideker
HOKAH, Minn. -- Robert J. Ideker, 83, of Hokah went to meet his Lord Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, at La Crescent Health Services in La Crescent, Minn.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Community Church in Hokah. The Rev. Dave Possing will officiate. Interment will be at a later date at the Zion Evangelical Cemetery in Brownsville, Minn. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Community Church in Hokah or the Hokah Fire Department/First Responders.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, is assisting the family. The complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on November 28, 2018
in memory of Robert
in memory of Robert
