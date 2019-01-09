Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Robert Brooks
January 09, 2019
Robert 'Bob' S. Brooks
LEON -- Robert 'Bob' S. Brooks, of rural Leon passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at his home.
Visitation for Bob will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with a brief prayer service at 11 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Leon Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to Bob's family at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
LEON -- Robert 'Bob' S. Brooks, of rural Leon passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at his home.
Visitation for Bob will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with a brief prayer service at 11 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Leon Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to Bob's family at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published on January 12, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Robert
in memory of Robert
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 12, 2020.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.