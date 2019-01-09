Robert Brooks
Robert Brooks

January 09, 2019

Robert 'Bob' S. Brooks
LEON -- Robert 'Bob' S. Brooks, of rural Leon passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at his home.
Visitation for Bob will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, with a brief prayer service at 11 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Leon Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to Bob's family at www.schanhoferfh.com. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published on January 12, 2019
