Robert Anderson
December 09, 2018
Robert Earl Anderson
WEST SALEM -- Robert Earl Anderson, 93, of West Salem passed away Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at the Onalaska Care Center. Private family services will be held and burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
