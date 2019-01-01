Follow story
Rita BurnstaD
January 01, 2019
Rita Rae Burnstad
TOMAH -- Rita Rae Burnstad, 83, of Tomah passed away Jan. 1, 2019, at Touch of Home.
Following a private family service, a public celebration of Rita's life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rita's memory may be given to Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on January 3, 2019
