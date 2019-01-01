Rita BurnstaD
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Rita BurnstaD

January 01, 2019

Rita BurnstaD Rita Rae Burnstad
TOMAH -- Rita Rae Burnstad, 83, of Tomah passed away Jan. 1, 2019, at Touch of Home.
Following a private family service, a public celebration of Rita's life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rita's memory may be given to Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter or Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on January 3, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Rita
$69.99
Send flowers
$84.99
Send flowers
$162.99
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 02, 2020.

Share a message

What should I write?
Add an emblem to your message
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.