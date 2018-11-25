Follow story
Richard Wolfe
November 25, 2018
Richard “Dick” Wolfe Jr.
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Richard “Dick” Wolfe Jr., 85, of La Crescent passed away at Valley View Nursing Home in Houston, Minn., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent.
Published on November 28, 2018
