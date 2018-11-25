Richard Wolfe
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Richard Wolfe

November 25, 2018

Richard Wolfe Richard “Dick” Wolfe Jr.
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Richard “Dick” Wolfe Jr., 85, of La Crescent passed away at Valley View Nursing Home in Houston, Minn., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crescent.
Published on November 28, 2018
Send flowers
in memory of Richard
$69.99
Send flowers
$84.99
Send flowers
$162.99
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 27, 2019.

Share a message.

What should I write?
Add an emblem to your message
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.