Richard “Dick” L. Wolfe Jr.

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Richard “Dick” L. Wolfe Jr., 85 of La Crescent passed away Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Houston, Minn.

He was born in Marshfield, Wis., May 8, 1933, to Richard L. and Florence (Hutson) Wolfe Sr.

Dick graduated from Logan High School in La Crosse. On Dec. 26, 1951, he married Rita Barney and they celebrated 66 years of marriage together. He had owned and operated Coulee Office Equipment in La Crosse, from 1963 until it was sold to his son in 1993. He had been an active member of the La Crosse Rotary Club and the Rotary Lights program and remained an honorary member. Dick had served on the cemetery board at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent, where he was a member for many years. He enjoyed spending time on his tractor at his farm and had a deep love for the river and the outdoors. At one time, Dick was a licensed pilot and had his own plane.

In addition to his wife, Rita, he is survived by his children, Colleen (Art) Stender of La Crescent, Rich (Jenny) Wolfe of La Crosse, Steve (Debbie) Wolfe of La Crescent; grandchildren, Andrea (David) Laugtug, Lucas and Alex Wolfe; stepgrandchildren, Paul (Vicki), Brian, Jason Stender; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and one stepbrother, Charles (Christina) Masewicz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Eleanor Wolfe.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, Dec. 1, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Pastor Michael Woods will officiate. Burial will follow in Prince of Peace Cemetery, La Crescent. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday morning at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Prince of Peace or the charity of one's choice. Online guestbook may be signed at .