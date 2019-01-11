Richard “Dick” Pampuch

TREMPEALEAU -- Richard “Dick” Pampuch, 88, of Trempealeau died Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at Mayo Health System in La Crosse.

He was born in Independence, April 9, 1930, to Mary (Gamroth) and Lawrence Pampuch. He graduated from Independence High School in 1948. Richard married Toni Sosalla June 22, 1957, in Independence.

Dick served in the U.S. Army as a forward observer during the Korean Conflict. He graduated from La Crosse State in 1958 and later received his Master's degree from St Mary's College.

Dick began his teaching career in 1959, at Elk Mound High School. In 1961, he came to Trempealeau High School and moved on to G-E-T High School in 1972, as a science teacher and cross country, girls basketball and track coach. After his retirement in 1997, Dick was still active in the high school as a substitute teacher and with after school activities.

Dick held the Javelin record at UW-L from 1958 to 1994. He enjoyed cross country skiing, bike riding and working in the yard. He was a member of the Towner-Little Bear-Arnold VFW Post 1915 in Trempealeau. A highlight of his later years was to be chosen for the Freedom Honor Flight in 2016.

Dick is survived by his wife, Toni; son, Jay; daughter, Carol Stankey; four grandchildren, Brianna, Bridget, Matthew and Kristen; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alfred and Elroy; sister, Modesta; and son-in-law, Brian Stankey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at St Bartholomew's Catholic Church in Trempealeau, officiated by Fr. Antony Joseph, with visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Trempealeau, to be followed by military honors.

