Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Richard Hauser
December 27, 2018
Richard D. Hauser
Richard D. Hauser, 63, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at Gundersen Health System. Services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Friends may visit with the family from 3 p.m. until time of service. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. A full obituary will follow.
Richard D. Hauser, 63, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at Gundersen Health System. Services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Friends may visit with the family from 3 p.m. until time of service. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. A full obituary will follow.
Published on December 27, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Richard
in memory of Richard
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 27, 2019.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.