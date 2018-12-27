Richard Hauser
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Richard Hauser

December 27, 2018

Richard Hauser Richard D. Hauser
Richard D. Hauser, 63, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at Gundersen Health System. Services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. Friends may visit with the family from 3 p.m. until time of service. Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family. A full obituary will follow.
Published on December 27, 2018
Send flowers
in memory of Richard
$69.99
Send flowers
$84.99
Send flowers
$162.99
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 27, 2019.

Share a message

What should I write?
Add an emblem to your message
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.