Rhonda Fleming
Rhonda Fleming

December 04, 2018

Rhonda Fleming Rhonda K Fleming
SPARTA -- Rhonda K Fleming, 51, of Sparta died Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at Gundersen Heath System in La Crosse. A memorial service will be held in her honor at noon Saturday, Dec. 15, in the Prairie Room, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Ted Dewald will be officiating. A full obituary can be found online at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
