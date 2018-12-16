Rebecca “Becky” E. Lussky (Madson),

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Rebecca “Becky” E. Lussky (Madson), 59, of La Crescent beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, cousin, teacher and friend, passed away Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, at her home.

Becky was born April 27, 1959 in Trail, Minn., the oldest of five children of Norman and Amanda Madson. She attended Lakeside Lutheran High School, Lake Mills, Wis., Bethany Lutheran College, Mankato, Minn., and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she graduated with a degree in education in 1982. She married her husband, Glenn, Sept. 24, 1983, and they had over 35 wonderful years together. She was blessed to be a Spanish teacher at Luther High School in Onalaska for 22 years, before her early retirement because of recurrent cancer.

Becky loved spending time with her family, including time at the lake, where she especially enjoyed her early morning paddleboard excursions with the loons. She also loved teaching Spanish at Luther High School and she felt incredibly blessed to be a part of the extended Luther High School family. She had an obvious mutual love with her students, which was one reason she was honored as the WKBT Top Notch Teacher for February 2014. After retirement, she loved having the opportunity to continue teaching a number of her grandchildren piano, Spanish and art. But most of all, she had a love for her Savior, Jesus and she reflected that love through her online writing. She had a profound impact on many through the faith and confidence she had in Him as she dealt with her health challenges. This is the legacy she has passed down, not only to her family, but to the many people she touched in her life.

A special thank you to the Gundersen Lutheran medical staff, including Drs. Weinberg, Conway, and the wonderful doctors and nurses who provided care during Becky's last few months. She stated many times how appreciative she was for the exceptional treatment and care she received from them!

Becky is survived by her husband, Glenn; her children, Kristin (Peter) Faugstad, Karyn (Michael) Lukasek and Ryan (Emily) Lussky; grandchildren, Marit, Greta, James, Nels and Paul Faugstad, and Isaac, Matthias, Abel and Elsiana Lukasek; parents, Norman and Amanda (Tjernagel) Madson; mother and father-in-law, Frederic and Doris (Engebrecht) Lussky; brothers, Daniel (Lisa) Madson, Michael Madson and Peter Madson; sister, Elisabeth (David) Nitardy; sisters-in-law, Barbara Lussky and Marilyn Lussky; brother-in-law, Steven Lussky; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1201 Main St., Onalaska. A committal will follow at the Onalaska City Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, and from 9:30 a.m. until the service Saturday, both at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Onalaska. The Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at .

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Luther High School, Onalaska, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Onalaska, or the Gundersen Medical Foundation.