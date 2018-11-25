Rebecca Ketchum
Rebecca Ketchum

November 25, 2018

ARCADIA -- Rebecca “Becky” Ketchum, 52, of Arcadia died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, from Faith Baptist Church, 3615-28th St. S., La Crosse. Burial will be in Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
Published on November 28, 2018
