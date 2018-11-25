Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Rebecca Ketchum
November 25, 2018
Rebecca “Becky” Ketchum
ARCADIA -- Rebecca “Becky” Ketchum, 52, of Arcadia died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, from Faith Baptist Church, 3615-28th St. S., La Crosse. Burial will be in Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
ARCADIA -- Rebecca “Becky” Ketchum, 52, of Arcadia died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, from Faith Baptist Church, 3615-28th St. S., La Crosse. Burial will be in Pine Cliff Cemetery, Galesville. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the church.
Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.
Published on November 28, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Rebecca
in memory of Rebecca
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 28, 2019.
Share a message.
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.