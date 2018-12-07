Raymond Przywojski
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Raymond Przywojski

December 07, 2018

Raymond Przywojski Raymond James Przywojski Sr.
Raymond James Przywojski Sr., passed away Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Marian. Father of four sons, Ray Jr., Jon, Tom and Steven (deceased). World War II Naval veteran and over 40 years at Northern Engraving. Full obit and details of celebration of life will be available at www.lacrossecremation.com once arrangements have been completed.
Published on December 11, 2018
Send flowers
in memory of Raymond
$69.99
Send flowers
$84.99
Send flowers
$162.99
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 11, 2019.

Share a message

What should I write?
Add an emblem to your message
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.