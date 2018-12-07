Follow story
Raymond Przywojski
December 07, 2018
Raymond James Przywojski Sr.
Raymond James Przywojski Sr., passed away Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. Preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Marian. Father of four sons, Ray Jr., Jon, Tom and Steven (deceased). World War II Naval veteran and over 40 years at Northern Engraving. Full obit and details of celebration of life will be available at www.lacrossecremation.com once arrangements have been completed.
Published on December 11, 2018
