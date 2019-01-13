Phyllis J. Dempsey

Phyllis J. Dempsey, 88, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at the Bethany St. Joseph Care Center.

She was born June 29, 1930, in Stitzer, Wis., to Clarence and Edna (Edington) Becker. Phyllis was the third youngest of 10 children, five boys and five girls and the youngest boy, Gilbert Becker of Verona, is the only one still surviving. After college at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, Wis., Phyllis worked at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital for 38 years as a medical technologist. She enjoyed her work in the medical field very much.

Phyllis married Dean Dempsey March 27, 1954, at the United Methodist Church in Stitzer. They had no children, but many happy hound dogs during their 64 years of marriage. Phyllis loved going hunting with her husband, in both the U.S. and Canada. Early on in life, she also became a good bowler, which she enjoyed with her older sisters. Later after marrying Dean, she became an avid golfer and enjoyed many rounds, both at Maple Grove and the La Crosse Country Clubs. Phyllis was truly a career woman who was ahead of her time and loved traveling with Dean all over the world and throughout the U.S.

In addition to her brother, Gilbert, she is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean, Sept. 9, 2018.

A gathering for family and friends will be held beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse, followed by a prayer service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Karen Bankes. Committal services will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park.