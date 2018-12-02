Peggy Van Zee
Peggy Arlene Van Zee, 48, of La Crosse died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in her home. A service will be held in her honor at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at Coulee Region Cremation Group, in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, with visitation beginning at 2:30 p.m. until the time of service. A full obituary to follow. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on December 4, 2018
