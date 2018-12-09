Paul LaVerne Worman

Paul was reunited with his wife of 63 years, Patricia, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Paul L. Worman passed away Sunday evening at Hillview Health Care Center, with his younger brother, Donald “Donnie” Worman by his side. He was 91 years old.

He was born July 9, 1927, to Carl and Ruth (Sidie) Worman on the family farm in rural De Soto, between Red Mound and Romance. He married the late Patricia (Dorsey) Worman at the Retreat Methodist Church Sept. 23, 1950. They were married 63 years, before she passed Feb. 8, 2014, and he sadly missed her.

Paul was drafted into the Marine Corps during the last year of World War II. He served overseas in the Pacific area and participated in the occupation of China. Paul recently enjoyed a trip with the Freedom Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

After his discharge from the Marines, Paul attended vocational school in La Crosse, via the GI Bill to become a machinist. He worked 44 years for Trane Co., as a machinist in several of its plants, ending at Plant 6 on the North Side. He enjoyed 26 years of retirement.

In his younger years, Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing with the family, tending his own vegetable garden, strawberries, raspberries and taking care of his “golf course quality” lawn. He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters as they were growing up. He was involved with the Cub and Boy Scout programs at Asbury United Methodist (now Faith United Methodist) and Harry Spence School.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Ruth; two sisters, Betty and Janet Stillwell; brothers-in-law, Virgil Hanson, Richard Walters and Larry Cox; sister-in-law, Dorothy Ann Walters; nephew, Stephen Walters; and niece, Karla Worman.

He is survived by his son, Michael and his daughters, Ashley and Sarah; daughter, Susan, brother, Donald “Donnie” (Diane) Worman; sister, Margaret “Peg” Cox; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins on both sides of the family.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Hillview Healthcare Center for their compassionate care for Paul over the last several months. You truly are God's angels on earth.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Faith United Methodist Church, 1818 Redfield St., La Crosse. The Rev. Karen Bankes will officiate. Burial and military honors will take place in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park at a later date. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Faith United Methodist Church or the Freedom Honor Flight. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences may be submitted at .