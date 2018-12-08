Patte Jacobson
WINONA, Minn. -- Patte Marie (nee Strassener) Jacobson, 84, of Winona became an angel Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, after suffering a stroke. A celebration of Patte's life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Visions Event Center, 22852 County Rd. 17, Winona. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon, with a memorial service at noon. “Patte J” food will be served at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on December 8, 2018
