Patricia Piepenhagen
November 23, 2018

Patricia Lea Piepenhagen, 77, of La Crosse died peacefully surrounded by family Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A full obituary can be found online at couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on November 28, 2018
