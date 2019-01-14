Patricia Jenks
Patricia Jenks

March 03, 1939 - January 14, 2019

Patricia "Pat" A. Jenks
Patricia “Pat” A. Jenks, 79, of La Crosse died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at Bethany Riverside Care Center.
She was born in La Crosse, March 3, 1939, to Herman and Anna (Ickert) Bernd. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at Mount Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, 1411 16th St. S. Pastor Robert Wassermann will officiate. She will be laid to rest in the Chapel of Devotion Mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. To read Pat's entire obituary, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 15, 2019
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.