Patricia Inman-Burd
Dec 19
Patricia “Pat” Inman-Burd
COCHRANE, Wis./VIROQUA -- Patricia “Pat” Inman-Burd, 57, of Cochrane and formerly of Viroqua Passed away in an accident Thursday, Dec. 19, in Cochrane.
A time of sharing will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Burial will take place at the Walnut Mound Cemetery at Retreat. The family suggests memorials.
Online condolences may be sent to www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on December 24, 2018
in memory of Patricia
Events
