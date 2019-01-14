Follow story
Orville Gruntzel
March 22, 1927 - January 14, 2019
Orville George Gruntzel
Orville George Gruntzel, 91, of La Crosse entered into eternal life Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
He was born March 22, 1927, in Chimney Rock, Wis. He was married to his wife, Velma Julson, for 70 wonderful years. Together they had nine children.
Orville had worked for Trane Co., and Altec for 45 years. After retirement he enjoyed camping at Jellystone in Warrens, where they maintained a permanent site. He also had many fond memories of fun times spent with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Velma; his children, JoAnn Henderson, Ronald (Pat), Terry (Rita), Randy, Leslie (Amy), David, Dale (Vonda), Mark (Dolce); his two pugs, “Molly” and “Missy”; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Steien and Muriel (Ted) Fisher. He was preceded in death by one son, Jerel; son-in-law, Roger Henderson; and his sisters and brother-in-law.
The family wishes to thank the caring hospice providers and ninth floor center staff at Mayo Health System for the compassionate care they provided Orville and the family.
A memorial gathering will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services Onalaska Chapel, 907 Sand Lake Road. Private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Orville's memory. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com.
January 14, 2019
