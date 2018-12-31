Odessa Moore
Odessa Moore

December 31, 2018

Odessa J. (Severson) Moore, 100, passed away Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.Private family services will be held at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, a later date.
A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on January 6, 2019
