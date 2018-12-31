Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Odessa Moore
December 31, 2018
Odessa J. Moore
Odessa J. (Severson) Moore, 100, passed away Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.Private family services will be held at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, a later date.
A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Odessa J. (Severson) Moore, 100, passed away Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at Bethany St. Joseph Care Center in La Crosse.Private family services will be held at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, a later date.
A complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on January 6, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Odessa
in memory of Odessa
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 05, 2020.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.