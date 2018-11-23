Nola C. (Melin) Hopp

Nola C. (Melin) Hopp, 91, passed away Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.

Nola was born Oct. 20, 1927, in Moline, Ill., the eldest daughter of Carl D. and M. Dorothea (Charlberg) Melin. On Jan. 6, 1951, she married Marine Kenneth James Hopp, who preceded her in death April 9, 1997.

Nola attended the Chicago School of Art, majoring in interior design. She was an interior designer for John M. Smyth in Chicago, prior to her marriage. In later years, she worked again as a designer for Doerflingers in La Crosse.

Nola was an active member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton, S.C., and St. John's Lutheran Church in Beaufort, S.C. She was a member of the Stephens Ministry and Quilters Guild. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, quilting, traveling and being with family.

Nola is survived by son, Kim Hopp, Oley, Pa., son, Keith (Diane) Hopp, Woodruff, S.C., daughter, Karol (Michael) Simms, Greensboro, N.C., and Terrecula, Calif., son, Kirk Hopp, Houston, Minn., daughter, Katrina (Bruce) Bauer, La Crescent, Minn.; she has 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jon (Rita) Melin, Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth James Hopp, Beaufort; sister, Marlowe Ogden, Moline and sister, Roma Medd, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 12, at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. A two hour visitation will be held prior to the service, starting at 11 a.m. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Inurnment will be at the National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island, Ill. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Society, 800-272-3900 or .

