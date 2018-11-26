Nicole Hiser
Nicole Hiser

November 26, 2018

Nicole L Hiser
Nicole L Hiser, 33, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at Gundersen Health System.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 1425 Jackson St., La Crosse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be distributed to Nicole's favorite charities. For a full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on November 28, 2018
