Nicolas Von Arx
July 26, 1955 - December 30, 2018
Nicholas “Nick” E. Von Arx
LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Nicholas “Nick” E. Von Arx, 63, of La Crescent died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Marshfield, Wis. He was born in La Crosse, July 26, 1955, to Walter and Rita (Bissen) Von Arx.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah, Minn. The Rev. Pratap Reddy Salibindla and the Rev. Gregory Havel will con-celebrate. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hokah. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Thursday morning at the church. To read the entire obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on January 6, 2019
