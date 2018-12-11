Nancy Pohlman
Send flowers
View guestbook
Twitter Facebook

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Nancy Pohlman

December 11, 2018

Nancy Pohlman Nancy Jane (Fitzpatrick) Pohlman
Nancy Jane (Fitzpatrick) Pohlman, 70, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family, after a valiant fight with cancer.
Survivors include her children, Lori (Todd) Duerwachter, Daniel Pohlman, Kelly (Mike) Thomas, Bob Pohlman; seven grandchildren, Hayley (Deven), Cierra, Summer, Storm, Devin, Katlyn and Avery; and one -grandson, Cashton; Nancy is also survived by seven siblings, Joyce Beyer, Judy Kresge, Donna (Nick) Stadtler, Dennis (Kathy) Fitzpatrick, Mike (Carolyn) Fitzpatrick, Donnie (Shirley) Fitzpatrick, and Tom (Vicky) Fitzpatrick; and many nieces, nephews; brothers and -in-law; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; her grandson, Logan; her parents; and brothers-in-law, Dick Beyer and Wally Beyer.
A celebration of life will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 15, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia, Minn. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon before the service at the church. A luncheon will follow in St. Mary's Holy Family Hall. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on December 12, 2018
Send flowers
in memory of Nancy
$69.99
Send flowers
$84.99
Send flowers
$162.99
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 12, 2019.

Share a message

What should I write?
Add an emblem to your message
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.