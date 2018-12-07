Mrs. Marlene Ann Walters

LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. -- Mrs. Marlene Ann Walters, 64, of Lake Tomahawk passed away Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital in Wausau, Wis., from complications of cardiac arrest.

She was born in Neenah, Wis., April 1, 1954, and adopted by Alice M. (Dahlin) and Elmer C. Bohl of Ashwaubenon, Wis. Marlene graduated from Ashwaubenon High School and attended UW-Stout, where she met James C. Veloon and they were married June 12, 1976.

Marlene was a teacher with a master's degree in education from Viterbo University and spent her life working throughout the state of Wisconsin; Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown, Wis., and the Green Bay, Kickapoo and Oak Creek school districts. Her husband, Jim, had passed away in 2004.

Marlene later met and married Daniel L. Walters of Le Roy, Wis. The two were married Sept. 12, 2013, and enjoyed their retirement in their home on Horsehead Lake in Lake Tomahawk, Wis.

An avid crafter and quilter, Marlene enjoyed sewing and her yearly trips to Paducah, Ky., for the Quilt Show that she talked about year-round. Her other pursuits included baking, cooking, traveling and gardening. She also had enjoyed the company her dogs, Coco and Kyande and her cats. Her creativity and humor were never ending and will live on in all of us. Words cannot express how much she will be missed by her family and friends.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Daniel L. Walters; their combined children, D. J. Walters, Benjamin Walters (Carrie), Matthew Walters (Julia), Melissa Walters, Jessica Buchholz (Scott), Stephanie Walters and Melissa Veloon (Jason Philibeck; her brother, Dan Bohl (Laurie); sisters-in-law, Judy Gleisner (Steve), Joanne Eberhardt, Brenda Rose (Bob); nieces and nephews, Nicky, Jake, David, Katie, Jenny, Andy and Tyler Rose; grandchildren, Summer, Patrick, Jayden, Lydia, Spencer, Logan, Lilly, Charlotte, Cole, Gavin and Alyssa.

A celebration of Marlene's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Rd., in Grafton, Wis., A visitation will take place prior to the service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. Please visit to send online condolences to the Walters family.