Millicent Hardiman
December 09, 2018
Millicent Rose Hardiman
ONALASKA -- Millicent Rose Hardiman, 93, of Onalaska passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, for family and close friends, at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 1031 Main St., Onalaska. Fr. Larry Berger will officiate with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. A private burial will be held at the Onalaska Cemetery at a later date. To view the full obituary and leave an online condolence, please visit www.couleecremation.com.
Published on December 12, 2018
Millicent
Millicent
