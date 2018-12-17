Follow story
Merlyn Johnson
December 17, 2018
Merlynn Johnson
ELKADER, Iowa -- Merlynn Johnson, 69, of Elkader passed away Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Peace United Church of Christ. The Rev. Jon Haack will officiate, with interment at 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Seneca, Wis. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Crematory, Elkader. Online condolences may be left with www.graufuneralhomes.com.
Published on December 19, 2018
Prayers and sympathy to Merlyn's family. I went to High School with Merlyn and was in his class and was a friend. So sad to hear of his passing.