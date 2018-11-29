Merlin E. Westlie

GALESVILLE -- On Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, longtime Galesville farmer, Merlin E. Westlie, 93, of Galesville left his earthly fields and walked into the fields of gold awaiting him in God's kingdom.

Born at his home in Galesville, Jan. 13, 1925, to Hans and Alma Westlie, Merlin would eventually meet Laura Harnisch at a barn dance. They married July 15, 1944. The two were the picture of teamwork and devotion. Merlin was happy to help Laura make pumpkin pie, flatbread and lefse and she always had a cup of coffee or lunch waiting for him when he'd come in from the farm. For his whole life, Merlin loved farming; he never took a day off. His farming career began first in Galesville's Skunk Coulee, then Holmen's Halfway Creek area, and for the last 60 years, in Galesville's Silver Creek. He took great pride in his herd of registered Guernsey cattle, loved doing field work behind the wheel of a trusty John Deere, and in later years, enjoyed sitting in his deck chair, watching his nephew or grand-nephew tend to the items he no longer could. Tender-hearted as he was, animals took a liking to him. Wherever he was, his devoted, long-time companion, Lassie, was nearby. And he was probably wearing striped bib overalls.

Merlin was also a devoted Christian and enjoyed serving his church. He was once church treasurer for Halfway Creek Lutheran Church and more recently, at Zion Lutheran Church. A person could set their watch by his Monday morning trips to the bank to dutifully make the church's deposit. He was an avid supporter of various other community organizations as well, including the Gundersen Foundation. With his soft smile and a heart much bigger than his stature suggested, Merlin was a friend to many. He was always willing to help those in need and enjoyed visiting with friends, relatives and neighbors. He liked to talk farming and weather and would sometimes recount stories of fishing or fieldwork with his dad.

Merlin is survived by his nephew, Greg Sacia of Holmen; niece, Diane (Harvey) Wood of Black River Falls, as well as Leone (Richie) Berger; and many great-nieces and great-nephews; and sisters-in-law, Edna Guenther and Estella Tabbert.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura; sisters, Molly Sacia, Selma Wakeen and Beverly Smikrud; brother, Newman Westlie; nephews, Gary Smikrud and Bruce Westlie; brothers-in-law, Harold Harnisch, LeRoy Harnisch, William Harnisch; and his parents.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 3, from Hardies Creek Lutheran Church, 18481 N. County Road DD, Ettrick, with the Rev. John Ashland officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Monday at Hardies Creek Lutheran Church.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapels is assisting with arrangements.