MaryAnn Palmer
December 15, 2018
MaryAnn Pazdzioch Piurkowski Palmer
STODDARD -- MaryAnn Pazdzioch Piurkowski Palmer, 84, of rural Stoddard died Saturday Dec. 15, 2018, at her home.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Genoa. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on December 18, 2018
in memory of MaryAnn
Events
