Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Mary Elizabeth Strasser
January 21, 2019
Mary Elizabeth Strasser
THE VILLAGES, Fla./ONALASKA -- Mary Elizabeth Strasser, 78, of The Villages and Onalaska died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in her home.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, in St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, 7081 SE Hwy. 42, Summerfield, Fla.
A funeral Mass will also be held in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Onalaska, at a later date. Burial will be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, in La Crosse.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete local obituary will follow. Online condolences may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
THE VILLAGES, Fla./ONALASKA -- Mary Elizabeth Strasser, 78, of The Villages and Onalaska died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in her home.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, in St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, 7081 SE Hwy. 42, Summerfield, Fla.
A funeral Mass will also be held in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Onalaska, at a later date. Burial will be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, in La Crosse.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete local obituary will follow. Online condolences may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on January 22, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Mary
in memory of Mary
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 22, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.