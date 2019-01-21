Mary Elizabeth Strasser
Mary Elizabeth Strasser

January 21, 2019

THE VILLAGES, Fla./ONALASKA -- Mary Elizabeth Strasser, 78, of The Villages and Onalaska died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in her home.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, in St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, 7081 SE Hwy. 42, Summerfield, Fla.
A funeral Mass will also be held in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Onalaska, at a later date. Burial will be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, in La Crosse.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes are assisting the family with arrangements. A complete local obituary will follow. Online condolences may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on January 22, 2019
