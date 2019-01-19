Mary Jane Stegmann



Mary Jane Stegmann, 90, passed away Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Known as “Jane,” she was born in Rockford, Ill., in 1928, to Theodore and Lucille Landgraf and soon moved to Aurora, Ill.

She was united in marriage to Gene Stegmann in 1949. She had three children, Jim, Joyce and Jerry. In 1979, she lost Gene and moved to Onalaska. She lived there the rest of her life working at CCU and First Federal.

She is preceded in death by a still born sister; her parents; sister, Dorothy and husband, Gene.

She is survived by her son, Jim (Sheila) of Virginia and their children, James (Catherine) and Jenna; daughter, Joyce (Mike) of Onalaska and their children, Jamie DesJardins (Matt) and Wendy Hessler (Michael); and son, Jerry (Selaine), of Illinois and their children, Selynda Kern (Ryder), Shauna Barding (Chad) and Sandy Henert (Cole); her brothers, Ted and Don. She was great-grandma to Haley and McKenna, Leah Jane, Patrick and Anna, Madison Jane, Connor and Liam and Eli Barding, with 2 babies on the way soon!

Jane will best be remembered for her sweet nature and kindness to all and love for her family. She is now joined with her good friend, Bob and her husband, Gene. A private family ceremony will be held in Aurora. Many thanks to the staff at Hillview, who gave her great care.

Donations could be made to the Onalaska Enhancement Foundation, Sculpture Project, and mailed to 415 Main St., Onalaska, Wis., 54650, in honor of Jane.