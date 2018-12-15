Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Mary Ann Palmer
December 15, 2018
Mary Ann Palmer
RURAL STODDARD -- Mary Ann Palmer, 84, of rural Stoddard died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at her home.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Genoa, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
RURAL STODDARD -- Mary Ann Palmer, 84, of rural Stoddard died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at her home.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Genoa, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on December 17, 2018
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Mary
in memory of Mary
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on December 17, 2019.
Share a message
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.