Mary Ann Palmer
Mary Ann Palmer

December 15, 2018

RURAL STODDARD -- Mary Ann Palmer, 84, of rural Stoddard died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at her home.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Genoa, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until service time. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on December 17, 2018
