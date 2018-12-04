Mary Kay (Susie) McKnight

HOLMEN -- Mary Kay (Susie) McKnight, 82, of Holmen passed away Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at her home.

She was born Feb. 23, 1936, to Harry and Anna Marie (Bosten) Harder in Muscatine, Iowa. She attended Moline Public Hospital School of Nursing and later received a bachelor's degree from Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa.

Mary married Larry McKnight June 14, 1956, at Donaldson Air Force Base in Greenville, S.C., and together they had three children. She taught at numerous elementary schools around Illinois, she taught in Geneseo, Loves Park, East Moline and in Erie. After teaching, she became an administrator at Pleasant View Whiteside County Nursing Home and worked there for 17 years. After retirement Mary and her husband, moved to Wisconsin and owned and operated Larry's Landing in Trempealeau.

Mary loved her family, friends and dogs. She enjoyed volunteering, archeology, going to Florida in the winter, being on the river, gardening and dining out. She was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, St. Louis Cardinals, Iowa Hawkeyes and Wisconsin Badgers.

Mary is survived by her husband of 62 years, Larry; her two daughters, Kay (Ray) Schafer and Kerry (Neil) Paarmann; her son, Kelly (Margaret) McKnight; her five grandchildren, Kyle Schafer, Cori Fuller, Colin and Caleb Paarmann and Madeline McKnight; and her great-grandchild, Ozzie Fuller.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Anna; and her brother, Jim Harder.

At Mary's wishes there will not be any services. Her body was donated to the Deeded Body Program of the University of Iowa, for research and education.

Memorials can be made on behalf of Mary to donor's local Salvation Army or at , or to St. Jude Children's Research at or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

