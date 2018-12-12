Mary Ellen Martin

ONALASKA -- Mary Ellen Martin, 79, of Onalaska passed away at her home Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, surrounded by her family.

She was born April 9, 1939, to LeRoy and Selma (Gastrow) Gross. She married James Martin May 19, 1956, and he preceded her in death Aug. 4, 2002.

Mary will be fondly remembered as a crossing guard for Irving Pertzsch Elementary, where she stood watch for 18 years. She also worked at Penney's for 14 years, in the children's department and in 1993, she served as the Parade Marshall for Onalaska Sunfish Days. Mary was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star - Ruth Chapter #23, Onalaska United Methodist Church, Onalaska Legion Auxiliary and volunteered at Mayo Clinic in Onalaska, for 12 years.

She is survived by her children, Deanna (Tony) Jordan, Jeri Sue (Buddy) Witkowiak, Peggy (Frank) Escolopio, Brian (Sue) Martin and Andy (Sara) Martin; 14 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Gerry Hinz (Mickie Davies) and Ronnie Martin DeMillo; two brothers-in-law, David (Barb) Martin and Steve Martin; and cousins, Michael Knoble, Ronald (Joan) Kohn and Audrey Kohn.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Kathryn Martin; a grandson; and her parents.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at the Onalaska United Methodist Church, 212 4th Ave N., Onalaska. Pastor Park Hunter will officiate and burial will be in the Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo, Wis. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska and again from 9 a.m. until time of services Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Mayo Clinic Health System for Cancer Research or Hospice Program, or to the Onalaska United Methodist Church. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at .